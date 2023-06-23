Is this a Prime Time To acquire National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) closed the day trading at $34.47 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $34.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870929 shares were traded. NSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NSA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 25,000 shares for $36.92 per share. The transaction valued at 923,000 led to the insider holds 4,012,684 shares of the business.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 21,500 shares of NSA for $790,555 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares after completing the transaction at $36.77 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 440,760 and bolstered with 4,098,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 7.05B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NSA traded about 719.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NSA traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.92M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NSA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

NSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.24, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $210.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.29M to a low estimate of $201.9M. As of the current estimate, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s year-ago sales were $184.64M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.23M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.57M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $889.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.46M and the low estimate is $828.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.