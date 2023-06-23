It’s an appealing income play to consider General Motors Company (GM)

The closing price of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was $36.66 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $37.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8614937 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Jacobson Paul A bought 31,000 shares for $32.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,600 led to the insider holds 186,847 shares of the business.

Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares of GM for $671,439 on Feb 09. The Executive Vice President now owns 71,209 shares after completing the transaction at $42.65 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Carlisle Stephen K., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $41.97 each. As a result, the insider received 755,460 and left with 46,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 51.45B and an Enterprise Value of 137.66B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.59.

Shares Statistics:

GM traded an average of 14.07M shares per day over the past three months and 14.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of May 30, 2023 were 33.2M with a Short Ratio of 33.20M, compared to 32.54M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, GM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.82B to a low estimate of $38.43B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.23B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.05B and the low estimate is $153.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.