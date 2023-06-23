It’s an appealing income play to consider MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

As of close of business last night, MFA Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.19, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $11.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025626 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MFA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $13.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MFA traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.58, MFA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.23.

Earnings Estimates

