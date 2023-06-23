It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock

As of close of business last night, Pure Storage Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.65, up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $36.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6211870 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Murphy John Francis sold 9,097 shares for $36.56 per share. The transaction valued at 332,603 led to the insider holds 36,396 shares of the business.

FitzSimons Dan sold 40,668 shares of PSTG for $1,482,052 on Jun 20. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 160,119 shares after completing the transaction at $36.44 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Krysler P. Kevan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,925 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 997,184 and left with 528,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.10B and an Enterprise Value of 10.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $38.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTG traded 4.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.25M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of May 30, 2023 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 9.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $681.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $688.4M to a low estimate of $679.2M. As of the current estimate, Pure Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $646.77M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.