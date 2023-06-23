It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) stock

The price of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) closed at $4.84 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691220 shares were traded. ROVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when TURNER BRENTON R. sold 17,804 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,022 led to the insider holds 1,175,046 shares of the business.

TURNER BRENTON R. sold 2,196 shares of ROVR for $10,992 on Jun 13. The President & COO now owns 1,175,046 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, TURNER BRENTON R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,018 and left with 1,175,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROVR now has a Market Capitalization of 902.68M and an Enterprise Value of 674.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -137.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $5.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2175.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROVR traded on average about 766.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 982.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.04M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.65M to a low estimate of $51.4M. As of the current estimate, Rover Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.37M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.89M, an increase of 26.90% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.01M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.19M and the low estimate is $244.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.