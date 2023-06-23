Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) closed at $31.74 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $32.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767208 shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JEF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $27 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 500,000 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 16,425,000 led to the insider holds 6,722,213 shares of the business.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 140,000 shares of JEF for $4,599,000 on Oct 24. The President now owns 556,779 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Nittoli Rocco J, who serves as the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 226,861 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JEF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.48B and an Enterprise Value of 11.15B. As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $40.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JEF traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 239.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.39M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of May 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JEF is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 38.61% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1068:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $925.9M. As of the current estimate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -14.60% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.98B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.