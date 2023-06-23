Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) closed at $27.80 down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $28.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726004 shares were traded. KMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kennametal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Witt John Wayne sold 800 shares for $29.61 per share. The transaction valued at 23,692 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Witt John Wayne sold 730 shares of KMT for $21,170 on Feb 17. The Vice President now owns 800 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Witt John Wayne, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 17,850 and left with 1,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $30.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KMT has traded an average of 796.01K shares per day and 829.64k over the past ten days. A total of 80.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.88M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.43% stake in the company. Shares short for KMT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 6.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 9.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KMT is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are Walmart Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $463.43, with high estimates of $78.32 and low estimates of $16.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Industrials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.