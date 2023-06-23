Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stocks Reach New Highs at $18.85 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $18.85 down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $19.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3170287 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LOURENSO FRANK sold 9,630 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 199,351 led to the insider holds 212,424 shares of the business.

KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of KIM for $301,070,000 on Oct 14. The now owns 28,338,105 shares after completing the transaction at $26.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.84B and an Enterprise Value of 18.33B. As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KIM has traded an average of 4.29M shares per day and 3.8M over the past ten days. A total of 616.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of May 30, 2023 were 14.93M with a Short Ratio of 14.93M, compared to 14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KIM is 0.92, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.26. The current Payout Ratio is 288.00% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $435.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $444.14M to a low estimate of $425M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $423.27M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.07M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.