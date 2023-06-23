Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs KLIC

On the day, 617865 shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.15.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KLIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $80 previously.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Drake Stephen Ray sold 10,000 shares for $57.46 per share. The transaction valued at 574,594 led to the insider holds 24,858 shares of the business.

Wong Nelson MunPun sold 5,000 shares of KLIC for $269,000 on Mar 17. The Senior Vice President now owns 185,076 shares after completing the transaction at $53.80 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Wong Lester A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $51.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,059,264 and left with 129,746 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLIC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.75.

Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $59.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.10.

The stock has traded on average 436.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.42M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.79% stake in the company. Shares short for KLIC as of May 30, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 7.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 20.29%.

In the trailing 12 months, KLIC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 19.70% for KLIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.96.

5 analysts predict $190.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.32M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $372.14M, an estimated decrease of -48.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.73M, a decrease of -26.70% over than the figure of -$48.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $749.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $748.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $749.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $927.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $850M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.