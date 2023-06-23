Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Stock Closes down -1.59% on Thursday Trading

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) closed the day trading at $29.66 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $30.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805111 shares were traded. LEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when WOOD PHOEBE A sold 6,000 shares for $32.61 per share. The transaction valued at 195,679 led to the insider holds 53,109 shares of the business.

MCCOY SUSAN R sold 1,378 shares of LEG for $47,555 on Mar 01. The SVP – Investor Relations now owns 30,202 shares after completing the transaction at $34.51 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Douglas Scott S, who serves as the SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 27,000 shares for $34.70 each. As a result, the insider received 936,768 and left with 51,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.01B and an Enterprise Value of 6.02B. As of this moment, Leggett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEG is 1.32, which has changed by -18.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 12.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has reached a high of $41.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEG traded about 783.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEG traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 135.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.72M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEG as of May 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 6.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

LEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08. The current Payout Ratio is 87.70% for LEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.