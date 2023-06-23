MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $42.50

As of close of business last night, MGM Resorts International’s stock clocked out at $42.50, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $42.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3081011 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $60 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Meister Keith A. sold 250,000 shares for $43.79 per share. The transaction valued at 10,947,500 led to the insider holds 6,423,778 shares of the business.

McManus John sold 10,000 shares of MGM for $439,059 on Jun 13. The CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY now owns 52,283 shares after completing the transaction at $43.91 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, McManus John, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $41.31 each. As a result, the insider received 413,143 and left with 62,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.62B and an Enterprise Value of 43.14B. As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGM traded 4.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 374.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of May 30, 2023 were 10.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.89M, compared to 7.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, MGM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.92B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.82B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.13B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.63B and the low estimate is $14.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.