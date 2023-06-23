Morgan Stanley (MS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) was $84.50 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $86.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6213890 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when MORGAN STANLEY sold 1,049,889 shares for $9.45 per share. The transaction valued at 9,921,451 led to the insider holds 8,456,881 shares of the business.

AKRAM RAJA sold 7,320 shares of MS for $607,198 on May 15. The Deputy Chief Financial Officer now owns 96,484 shares after completing the transaction at $82.95 per share. On May 03, another insider, GLOCER THOMAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,535 shares for $87.11 each. As a result, the insider received 395,021 and left with 98,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MS now has a Market Capitalization of 144.20B. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.85.

Shares Statistics:

MS traded an average of 6.94M shares per day over the past three months and 7.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of May 30, 2023 were 22.26M with a Short Ratio of 22.26M, compared to 21.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.10, MS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.89 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $7.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.28B to a low estimate of $12.64B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.72B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.71B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.09B and the low estimate is $53.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.