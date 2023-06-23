Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Records -0.46% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was $422.48 for the day, down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $424.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4866971 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $424.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $418.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on June 13, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $500 from $375 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 903 shares for $425.00 per share. The transaction valued at 383,775 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARTON RICHARD N sold 500 shares of NFLX for $199,885 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 86 shares after completing the transaction at $399.77 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, HASTINGS REED, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 26,012 shares for $402.09 each. As a result, the insider received 10,459,249 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 188.69B and an Enterprise Value of 195.30B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $448.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 364.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 314.44.

Shares Statistics:

NFLX traded an average of 7.07M shares per day over the past three months and 7.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 445.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of May 30, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 8.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.33 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.13. EPS for the following year is $14.33, with 36 analysts recommending between $17.73 and $11.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.36B to a low estimate of $8.13B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.63B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.4B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.61B and the low estimate is $36.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.