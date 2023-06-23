New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) was $10.43 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9126581 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYCB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.71B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.30.

Shares Statistics:

NYCB traded an average of 14.56M shares per day over the past three months and 11.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 686.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of May 30, 2023 were 41.64M with a Short Ratio of 41.64M, compared to 46.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, NYCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.45. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $942.17M to a low estimate of $682M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $359M, an estimated increase of 117.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $782.9M, an increase of 129.70% over than the figure of $117.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $898.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 109.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.