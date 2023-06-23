NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) closed the day trading at $110.46 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $109.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6001795 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $154 from $110 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Friend Matthew sold 9,210 shares for $107.50 per share. The transaction valued at 990,075 led to the insider holds 41,771 shares of the business.

PARKER MARK G sold 110,000 shares of NKE for $13,294,600 on May 12. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,355,871 shares after completing the transaction at $120.86 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Nielsen Johanna, who serves as the VP: CORP CONTROLLER of the company, sold 282 shares for $126.03 each. As a result, the insider received 35,540 and left with 3,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKE now has a Market Capitalization of 169.04B and an Enterprise Value of 170.80B. As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $131.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NKE traded about 7.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NKE traded about 9.86M shares per day. A total of 1.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of May 30, 2023 were 15.25M with a Short Ratio of 15.25M, compared to 11.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

NKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 35 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $12.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.15B to a low estimate of $12.29B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.23B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.47B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.01B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.78B and the low estimate is $51.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.