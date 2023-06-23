Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stocks Hit Low of $71.13 Before Closing at $71.75

In the latest session, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $71.75 down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $72.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3791279 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Trust Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 957.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.20B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $104.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTRS has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 208.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTRS is 3.00, from 2.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 49.20% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.44 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.