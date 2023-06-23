Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Records -1.65% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) was $56.52 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $57.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10251209 shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OXY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 2,203,753 shares for $58.30 per share. The transaction valued at 128,484,530 led to the insider holds 221,990,942 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,500,306 shares of OXY for $88,299,759 on May 26. The 10% Owner now owns 219,787,189 shares after completing the transaction at $58.85 per share. On May 25, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 956,750 shares for $58.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,211,933 and bolstered with 218,286,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXY now has a Market Capitalization of 51.25B and an Enterprise Value of 79.88B. As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $77.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.61.

Shares Statistics:

OXY traded an average of 11.32M shares per day over the past three months and 10.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 901.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 897.42M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of May 30, 2023 were 48.32M with a Short Ratio of 48.32M, compared to 49.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.57, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.10. The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $5.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.03 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.83B to a low estimate of $5.43B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.73B, an estimated decrease of -34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.18B, a decrease of -24.40% over than the figure of -$34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.45B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.09B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.36B and the low estimate is $22.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.