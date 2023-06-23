PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $21.80

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed the day trading at $21.80 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $21.59. On the day, 1696956 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,179,500 led to the insider holds 796,627 shares of the business.

WEBB SHELLEY sold 2,082 shares of PD for $62,543 on May 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 227,158 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 71,375 shares for $31.99 each. As a result, the insider received 2,283,286 and left with 796,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PD traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PD traded about 1.93M shares per day. A total of 91.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of May 30, 2023 were 9.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.07M, compared to 8.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $104.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103.5M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.25M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.84M and the low estimate is $486.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.