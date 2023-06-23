Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Shares Decline by -1.82% to Close at $306.75

As of close of business last night, Paycom Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $306.75, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $312.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613450 shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAYC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Clark Jason D. sold 430 shares for $278.99 per share. The transaction valued at 119,966 led to the insider holds 5,100 shares of the business.

Clark Jason D. sold 1,070 shares of PAYC for $297,813 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,741 shares after completing the transaction at $278.33 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PETERS FREDERICK C II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $371.17 each. As a result, the insider received 371,170 and left with 15,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 18.08B and an Enterprise Value of 17.61B. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $402.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 309.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAYC traded 551.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 510.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 14.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, PAYC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.81 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.66. EPS for the following year is $9.23, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.8 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $398.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.5M to a low estimate of $397.5M. As of the current estimate, Paycom Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.92M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.05M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.71M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.