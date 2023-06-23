Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at $118.66 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $120.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2707642 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prologis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 111.45B and an Enterprise Value of 136.15B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $138.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLD has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 3.42M over the past ten days. A total of 923.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of May 30, 2023 were 12.42M with a Short Ratio of 12.42M, compared to 12.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PLD is 3.48, from 3.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 50.10% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.