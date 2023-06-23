Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Rise 0.10% in Day Trading, Closes at $31.01

The price of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) closed at $31.01 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $30.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2452537 shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 550.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Legorreta Pablo G. bought 45,000 shares for $32.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,474,902 led to the insider holds 470,000 shares of the business.

Legorreta Pablo G. bought 45,000 shares of RPRX for $1,484,946 on Jun 12. The CEO, Chairman of the Board now owns 425,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.00 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Lloyd George W., who serves as the EVP, Investments & CLO of the company, sold 79,099 shares for $33.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,796 and left with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 13.89B and an Enterprise Value of 18.42B. As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPRX traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 445.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 7.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RPRX is 0.80, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $549.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $565.65M to a low estimate of $539M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $536M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $611.4M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588.31M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.