Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535326 shares were traded. SB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SB now has a Market Capitalization of 369.63M and an Enterprise Value of 695.88M. As of this moment, Safe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SB has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1857.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SB traded on average about 760.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.49M. Insiders hold about 67.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SB is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.78M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.48M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.37M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.72M, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.68M and the low estimate is $310.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.