ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Rise 0.56% in Day Trading, Closes at $549.87

The price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $549.87 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $546.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237994 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $550.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $539.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $660.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 660 shares for $546.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,360 led to the insider holds 598 shares of the business.

Briggs Teresa sold 330 shares of NOW for $180,180 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 1,635 shares after completing the transaction at $546.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $534.80 each. As a result, the insider received 534,800 and left with 14,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 111.41B and an Enterprise Value of 108.73B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 110.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $576.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 497.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 436.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOW traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of May 30, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.52. EPS for the following year is $11.85, with 35 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.