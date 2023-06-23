Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Decline -0.93% in Day Trading, Closes at $62.86

The price of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $62.86 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $63.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149171 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Lauber David Taylor sold 10,000 shares for $66.33 per share. The transaction valued at 663,284 led to the insider holds 212,192 shares of the business.

Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares of FOUR for $497,350 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 267,753 shares after completing the transaction at $71.05 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Disman Nancy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $71.65 each. As a result, the insider received 107,475 and left with 375,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOUR traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 9.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 17.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $632.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $658.71M to a low estimate of $596.1M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $506.7M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.41M, an increase of 33.80% over than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.49M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.