SRC (Spirit Realty Capital Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) closed the day trading at $38.80 down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $39.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654313 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Frymire Michelle M sold 4,000 shares for $39.75 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 10,009 shares of the business.

Thomas Rochelle sold 2,815 shares of SRC for $116,231 on Mar 02. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 8,834 shares after completing the transaction at $41.29 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Young Jay, who serves as the EVP, CAO, CLO of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $41.00 each. As a result, the insider received 717,500 and left with 2,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 9.30B. As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $44.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRC traded about 632.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRC traded about 630.13k shares per day. A total of 141.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.88M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

SRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.65, up from 2.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.52. The current Payout Ratio is 112.70% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $188.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.25M to a low estimate of $182.36M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.41M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.42M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $709.63M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.57M and the low estimate is $753.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.