Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) closed at $102.42 in the last session, up 0.30% from day before closing price of $102.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171145 shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 2,500 shares for $108.90 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 82,965 shares of the business.

BUSSE KEITH E sold 244 shares of STLD for $23,303 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 701,704 shares after completing the transaction at $95.50 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,103 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,129,182 and left with 701,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLD now has a Market Capitalization of 17.26B and an Enterprise Value of 18.00B. As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $136.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STLD traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.28M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of May 30, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 5.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STLD is 1.70, which was 1.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 7.60% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.62 and a low estimate of $4.69, while EPS last year was $6.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.15, with high estimates of $5.56 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.41 and $13.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.98. EPS for the following year is $9.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $7.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.05B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.31B, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.63B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.26B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.06B and the low estimate is $15.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.