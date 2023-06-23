Stellantis N.V. (STLA)’s EPS estimates by 0 analysts

The closing price of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) was $16.63 for the day, down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $16.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708222 shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of STLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 52.53B and an Enterprise Value of 27.28B. As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $18.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

STLA traded an average of 4.53M shares per day over the past three months and 3.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.13B. Insiders hold about 24.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.36% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of May 30, 2023 were 29.18M with a Short Ratio of 29.18M, compared to 29.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.