Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Decline -2.35% in Day Trading, Closes at $128.93

The price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed at $128.93 in the last session, down -2.35% from day before closing price of $132.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501788 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $151.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Underwood Baxter bought 400 shares for $126.18 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 73,083 shares of the business.

LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares of SUI for $222,765 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 26,900 shares after completing the transaction at $148.51 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Thelen Bruce, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 6,892 shares for $165.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,139,937 and left with 25,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.43B and an Enterprise Value of 23.65B. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $172.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUI traded on average about 625.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SUI is 3.72, which was 3.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 202.40% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $836.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $861.8M to a low estimate of $814.03M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $814.3M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $942.12M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $959.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.73M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.