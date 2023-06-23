Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $23.90 During Trading Session

After finishing at $24.48 in the prior trading day, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $23.90, down -2.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3579218 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $24.61 per share. The transaction valued at 24,610 led to the insider holds 23,283 shares of the business.

Murthy Mala sold 6,241 shares of TDOC for $152,162 on Jun 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 44,716 shares after completing the transaction at $24.38 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Jensen Claus Torp, who serves as the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of the company, sold 4,635 shares for $24.38 each. As a result, the insider received 113,006 and left with 26,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.01B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of May 30, 2023 were 26.21M with a Short Ratio of 26.21M, compared to 26.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.02% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$19.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $649.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $641.28M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.38M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.88M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $656M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.