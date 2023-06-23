Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.07

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) closed the day trading at $5.07 down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9427814 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERIC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 17.41B and an Enterprise Value of 17.35B. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERIC traded about 9.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERIC traded about 6.99M shares per day. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of May 30, 2023 were 21.77M with a Short Ratio of 21.77M, compared to 24.3M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ERIC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 240.60% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.29B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $6.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.03B and the low estimate is $25.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.