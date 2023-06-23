The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) closed at $48.60 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $49.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245351 shares were traded. BNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNS now has a Market Capitalization of 58.50B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has reached a high of $63.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNS has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNS as of May 30, 2023 were 19.4M with a Short Ratio of 19.40M, compared to 19.92M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BNS is 3.12, from 4.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.14. The current Payout Ratio is 80.10% for BNS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.43. EPS for the following year is $5.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.43B to a low estimate of $6.18B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s year-ago sales were $5.85B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38B, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.27B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.61B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.69B and the low estimate is $25.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.