The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $53.21 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $53.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8967642 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Schwab Charles R. sold 77,640 shares for $51.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,018,584 led to the insider holds 59,771,278 shares of the business.

Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares of SCHW for $267,340 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 9,984 shares after completing the transaction at $53.47 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Clark Bernard J., who serves as the MD, Head of Adivsor Services of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $54.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 274,154 and bolstered with 120,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 98.23B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHW has traded an average of 20.44M shares per day and 12.11M over the past ten days. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of May 30, 2023 were 27.89M with a Short Ratio of 27.89M, compared to 30.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.00, from 0.89 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.85B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68B, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.49B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.28B and the low estimate is $20.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.