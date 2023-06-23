The name Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) was $6.21 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $6.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782860 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFFN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when THOMPSON JEFFREY R bought 10,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 58,353 shares of the business.

Jackson Rick C bought 1,800 shares of CFFN for $10,368 on May 19. The Executive Vice President now owns 148,438 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 11, another insider, Johnson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,500 and bolstered with 74,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFFN now has a Market Capitalization of 860.52M. As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

CFFN traded an average of 934.58K shares per day over the past three months and 963.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 6.82M, compared to 6.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 9.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, CFFN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 64.60% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.08M to a low estimate of $37.85M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.98M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.36M, a decrease of -31.60% less than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.05M, down -22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.93M and the low estimate is $149.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.