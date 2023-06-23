The name Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) should be kept on your radar

The price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed at $29.15 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $29.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728351 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JXN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Romine Scott sold 5,000 shares for $29.40 per share. The transaction valued at 147,000 led to the insider holds 82,386 shares of the business.

Noles Russell G bought 150 shares of JXN for $4,408 on May 30. The Director now owns 19,262 shares after completing the transaction at $29.39 per share. On May 12, another insider, Durant Gregory T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $30.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,380 and bolstered with 21,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 3.56B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JXN traded on average about 961.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JXN is 2.48, which was 2.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.08 and a low estimate of $3.5, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.86, with high estimates of $4.03 and low estimates of $3.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.35 and $14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.75. EPS for the following year is $16.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $17.25 and $15.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.55B, down -55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.77B and the low estimate is $6.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.