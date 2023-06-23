There is a good chance Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) was $21.17 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $21.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1739568 shares were traded. BRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Aman Angela M sold 12,500 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 288,000 led to the insider holds 162,054 shares of the business.

Berman Michael B sold 15,000 shares of BRX for $344,400 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 45,146 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.41B and an Enterprise Value of 11.34B. As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $24.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.41.

Shares Statistics:

BRX traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.27M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 4.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, BRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25. The current Payout Ratio is 84.05% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.83M to a low estimate of $301.15M. As of the current estimate, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.13M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.38M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.