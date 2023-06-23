There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF).

The closing price of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) was $97.43 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $97.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749273 shares were traded. CINF stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CINF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $117 from $113 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Aaron Thomas J bought 500 shares for $97.17 per share. The transaction valued at 48,584 led to the insider holds 6,240 shares of the business.

Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares of CINF for $98,390 on May 25. The Director now owns 47,960 shares after completing the transaction at $98.39 per share. On May 17, another insider, Schiff Charles Odell, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $102.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,054,776 and left with 190,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CINF now has a Market Capitalization of 15.41B and an Enterprise Value of 15.35B. As of this moment, Cincinnati’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 645.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINF has reached a high of $130.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.98.

Shares Statistics:

CINF traded an average of 562.64K shares per day over the past three months and 795.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.19M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CINF as of May 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.82, CINF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.94, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $820M, an estimated increase of 166.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 38.90% less than the figure of $166.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CINF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.58B and the low estimate is $9.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.