There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

The price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) closed at $70.05 in the last session, down -1.74% from day before closing price of $71.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653556 shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VOYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $77 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 39,724 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,988,842 led to the insider holds 149,671 shares of the business.

SILVA KEVIN D sold 17,500 shares of VOYA for $1,308,861 on Feb 28. The insider now owns 2,130 shares after completing the transaction at $74.79 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,813 shares for $74.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,872,162 and left with 189,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOYA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.01B and an Enterprise Value of 11.00B. As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $78.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VOYA traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.72% stake in the company. Shares short for VOYA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 16.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VOYA is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $9.17, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.37 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Voya Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $7.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.