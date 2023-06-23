This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) closed the day trading at $51.39 down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $51.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4733869 shares were traded. DOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $55 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Dial Debra L. bought 400 shares for $54.17 per share. The transaction valued at 21,668 led to the insider holds 2,025 shares of the business.

Dial Debra L. bought 450 shares of DOW for $21,640 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 1,625 shares after completing the transaction at $48.09 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Dial Debra L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $52.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,962 and bolstered with 1,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOW now has a Market Capitalization of 36.70B and an Enterprise Value of 49.95B. As of this moment, Dow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $60.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOW traded about 4.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOW traded about 4.83M shares per day. A total of 708.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 702.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of May 30, 2023 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 13.24M, compared to 9.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

DOW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $11.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.45B to a low estimate of $11.25B. As of the current estimate, Dow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.66B, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.79B, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.65B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.9B, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.92B and the low estimate is $46.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.