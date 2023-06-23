This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

After finishing at $4.12 in the prior trading day, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) closed at $4.07, down -1.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14464009 shares were traded. NOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 351.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOK now has a Market Capitalization of 23.58B and an Enterprise Value of 20.36B. As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5447.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.57B. Shares short for NOK as of May 30, 2023 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 18.17M, compared to 12.62M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for NOK, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2000 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.59B to a low estimate of $6.49B. As of the current estimate, Nokia Oyj’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.83B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.17B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.81B and the low estimate is $27.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.