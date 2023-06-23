Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Records -0.81% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The price of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) closed at $21.92 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $22.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745406 shares were traded. TRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when PUCKETT RICHARD H bought 2,000 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 42,220 led to the insider holds 42,837 shares of the business.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B bought 1,000 shares of TRMK for $21,000 on May 15. The Director now owns 49,220 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, PUCKETT RICHARD H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $20.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,800 and bolstered with 40,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B. As of this moment, Trustmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMK has reached a high of $38.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRMK traded on average about 325.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMK as of May 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRMK is 0.92, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for TRMK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $186.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.6M to a low estimate of $184.94M. As of the current estimate, Trustmark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $168.84M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.24M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $751.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.2M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.1M and the low estimate is $745.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.