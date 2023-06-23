Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at $13.49 in the last session, down -3.23% from day before closing price of $13.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596480 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 8,741 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 107,803 led to the insider holds 169,561 shares of the business.

Sandberg Rebecca B sold 4,175 shares of TWO for $51,490 on May 22. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 93,691 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share. On May 22, another insider, RISKEY MARY KATHRYN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,755 shares for $12.33 each. As a result, the insider received 46,310 and left with 64,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 163.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $21.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWO traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TWO is 2.40, which was 2.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.85. The current Payout Ratio is 123.31% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $880k. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.2M to a low estimate of -$28.2M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.9M, an estimated decrease of -95.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14M, a decrease of -80.60% over than the figure of -$95.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$23.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was -$93.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of -$17.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.15M, down -146.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.5M and the low estimate is -$39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -259.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.