UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) closed at $19.90 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $20.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2709702 shares were traded. UBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.84.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UBS Group AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBS now has a Market Capitalization of 64.85B. As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $22.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBS has traded an average of 4.10M shares per day and 2.87M over the past ten days. A total of 3.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.04B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.39% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of May 30, 2023 were 19.48M with a Short Ratio of 19.48M, compared to 21.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UBS is 0.56, from 0.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $9B. As of the current estimate, UBS Group AG’s year-ago sales were $8.92B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11B, an increase of 33.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.56B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.12B and the low estimate is $35.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.