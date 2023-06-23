Under Armour Inc. (UA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $6.79 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $6.86. On the day, 2119813 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Plank Kevin A sold 16,000,000 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 98,080,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares of UA for $650,689 on Feb 10. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 260,291 shares after completing the transaction at $9.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UA traded on average about 3.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.88M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of May 30, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 8.16M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.