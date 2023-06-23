Understanding Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) closed at $109.65 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $112.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5854657 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown Castle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $155 from $161 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Stephens Kevin A bought 1,000 shares for $118.00 per share. The transaction valued at 117,996 led to the insider holds 15,416 shares of the business.

Nichol Laura B sold 5,000 shares of CCI for $604,850 on Apr 27. The EVP – Business Support now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $120.97 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Levendos Christopher, who serves as the EVP & COO – Fiber of the company, sold 14,472 shares for $124.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,795,165 and left with 4,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCI now has a Market Capitalization of 48.64B and an Enterprise Value of 76.97B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $183.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCI has traded an average of 2.26M shares per day and 2.75M over the past ten days. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.78M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of May 30, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 4.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCI is 6.26, from 6.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.99B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.