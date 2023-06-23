Understanding EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $110.87 in the prior trading day, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed at $108.25, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2858721 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $137 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,000 shares for $115.87 per share. The transaction valued at 579,350 led to the insider holds 149,689 shares of the business.

Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 7,677 shares of EOG for $891,661 on May 08. The President & COO now owns 154,689 shares after completing the transaction at $116.15 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Kerr Michael T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $130.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,609,854 and bolstered with 170,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOG now has a Market Capitalization of 64.84B and an Enterprise Value of 64.00B. As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $147.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 584.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 581.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of May 30, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 7.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.15, compared to 3.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by EOG Resources, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $32.35, with high estimates of $9.83 and low estimates of $33.69.

