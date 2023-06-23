Understanding Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)’s financial health through ratios

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) closed the day trading at $18.48 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $18.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3504498 shares were traded. MFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFC now has a Market Capitalization of 34.24B and an Enterprise Value of 35.32B. As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFC traded about 3.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFC traded about 3.08M shares per day. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.84B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of May 30, 2023 were 36.3M with a Short Ratio of 36.30M, compared to 16.8M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

MFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 1.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55B, up 339.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.11B and the low estimate is $53.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.