Understanding PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s financial health through ratios

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed the day trading at $68.84 down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $69.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1727331 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDCE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 346.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares for $70.94 per share. The transaction valued at 177,350 led to the insider holds 157,410 shares of the business.

BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares of PDCE for $137,420 on Jun 01. The President and CEO now owns 544,070 shares after completing the transaction at $68.71 per share. On May 17, another insider, Welling Troy M., who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $63.37 each. As a result, the insider received 76,044 and left with 13,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDCE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08B and an Enterprise Value of 7.45B. As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $81.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDCE traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDCE traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 88.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 4.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.56 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $5.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.24, with high estimates of $3.95 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.44 and $11.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.45. EPS for the following year is $16.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $21.31 and $11.77.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $813.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $864M to a low estimate of $752M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $835.06M, a decrease of -18.10% over than the figure of -$34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $896.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $762.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.