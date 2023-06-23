Understanding Teradyne Inc. (TER) through its ratios

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed the day trading at $107.80 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $106.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689741 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $81 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Robbins Brad sold 2,170 shares for $108.72 per share. The transaction valued at 235,922 led to the insider holds 51,467 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares of TER for $81,540 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 18,517 shares after completing the transaction at $108.72 per share. On May 26, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 19,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 16.57B and an Enterprise Value of 15.95B. As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $112.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TER traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TER traded about 1.88M shares per day. A total of 155.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.37% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of May 30, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

TER’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 10.90% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.74 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $658.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.5M to a low estimate of $655M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $840.77M, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $671.48M, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.