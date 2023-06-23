Update from eBay Inc. (EBAY): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $44.10 in the prior trading day, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $43.87, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3621064 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when SPENCER REBECCA sold 2,193 shares for $45.85 per share. The transaction valued at 100,549 led to the insider holds 924 shares of the business.

Boone Cornelius sold 5,500 shares of EBAY for $245,699 on May 12. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 44,982 shares after completing the transaction at $44.67 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,000 and left with 136,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.58B and an Enterprise Value of 24.99B. As of this moment, eBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $52.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 537.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of May 30, 2023 were 14.96M with a Short Ratio of 14.96M, compared to 14.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBAY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.91, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 75.10% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.04B and the low estimate is $9.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.