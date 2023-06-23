Vale S.A. (VALE) Stocks Hit Low of $13.85 Before Closing at $13.91

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed the day trading at $13.91 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25998181 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VALE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 61.04B and an Enterprise Value of 72.11B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VALE traded about 23.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VALE traded about 22.88M shares per day. A total of 4.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of May 30, 2023 were 46.09M with a Short Ratio of 46.09M, compared to 46.76M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

VALE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.09, up from 5.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 40.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 104.80% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $10.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.91B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.19B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.1B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.